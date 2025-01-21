Changes at one of town centre's most handsome buildings -- all the latest Mansfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A property within one of the most handsome buildings in Mansfield town centre is earmarked for changes to provide new flats.

The impressive facade of the three-storey building, built in 1931, spans a corner plot that links Church Street and White Hart Street.

Much of it is occupied on the ground floor by the Nexus People Recruitment Centre, next door to which is the town’s grade II listed former post office, which has been converted into apartments on the upper floors.

On the other side of Nexus is 6 White Hart Street, which is the subject of a planning application to Mansfield District Council.

The impressive facade of the building on the corner of Church Street and White Hart Street in Mansfield town centre. (PHOTO BY: LoopNet.co.uk)

It is a retrospective application because work has already started, getting off the ground last September.

But the applicant, 68-year-old Steven Cooling, of the Mansfield-based firm, Valencia Properties Ltd, wants to turn the first and second floors into four one-bedroom flats, while retaining the ground floor as a retail unit.

Mr Cooling has hired the Newark-based architects, Guy Taylor Associates (GTA), as his agent for the project.

In a planning statement, GTA says: “The whole building, although not listed, is of architectural interest and a characterful addition to the Bridge Street conservation area.

The property at number 6 White Hart Street, Mansfield which is the subject of the planning application.

"The application is for the conversion of commercial space on the upper floors. It would create four flats within the centre of town, close to local amenities and transport links.

"One flat has been completed and the others are in their final stages of work. The development would not impact on the character of the conservation area.”

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, March 10 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

45 Ling Forest Road, Mansfield – two-storey extension at the side.

9 Lochbuie Court, Mansfield – work to two trees and hawthorn bushes covered by a preservation order and within a conservation area.

Land off Old Newark Road/Redruth Drive, Mansfield – discharge of conditions relating to new roads and external materials that were attached to planning permission already granted for 156 new homes with associated infrastructure, drainage, highways and open space.

10 Matlock Avenue, Mansfield – notification for prior approval for a proposed larger single-storey home extension at the rear.

Tesco petrol station, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – work to trees covered by a preservation order.

528 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley – refurbishment works to replace a monopitch roof with a flat roof to create a balcony and windows, and to create a new front door, all associated with the demolition of a brick wall.

1 Ley Bank, Mansfield – single storey extension to front porch.

6 Botany Avenue, Mansfield – single-storey extension at the front and side to create a shower room and porch.

Mansfield Community Hospital, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield – discharge of conditions attached to plan for new community diagnostics facility for the NHS. These relate to external facing materials, surface water drainage, ecological/biodiversity measures, an external lighting strategy, an ambulance drop-off bay, directional signs, air extraction/conditioning and a ventilation system.

Beechwood, Atkin Lane, Mansfield – discharge of conditions relating to plan for single-storey extension at the front, side and rear, and a detached garage.

Rockwood, High Oakham Road, Mansfield – demolition of conservatory and construction of single-storey extension at rear.