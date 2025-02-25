'We are not closing' -- defiant Mansfield carpet store faces shock change-of-use plan

A successful carpet store in Mansfield town centre insists it is not closing down any time soon, despite a shock plan to convert the premises into a different business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the large Wilsons Carpets warehouse and store after the change-of-use proposal was made public.

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application to convert the building on Great Central Road, off Ratcliffe Gate, into a self-storage facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was submitted by the building’s freehold owners and landlords, a company called Mansfield Limited (ML), whose agent is the specialist planning and development consultancy, Quod, based on Soho Square in London.

The Wilsons Carpets store on Great Central Road, off Ratcliffe Gate, in Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Wilsons Carpets).

A letter sent to the council by Tim Rainbird, a senior director of Quod, says Wilsons Carpets occupies the building as tenant, but its lease is “approaching expiry”.

"The owner’s aspiration is to operate the site as a self-storage unit,” says the letter. “To facilitate this, planning permission is sought for a change of use.

"This application has been advanced to provide further jobs in the local area and to suit the future occupiers’ needs and operational requirements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wilsons Carpets has issued a statement, insisting the plans are “simply exploratory” and stressing it is in talks with ML over the future of the building.

Wilsons Carpets says it is aware of the plan for its Mansfield store but has no intention to close. (PHOTO BY: Wilsons Carpets)

The statement reads: “We are aware of the landlord’s plans, which are simply exploratory at this stage, and we have no intention to close this store.

"As property investors, they have the right to consider their future options, and their plans have not yet received formal planning approval.

"We are confident that their proposals will not interrupt our business, and we will be working with the landlord on this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a protected lease in place for the property, and we will continue to serve the people of Mansfield, as we have done for the past ten years.

"Wilsons Carpets is the largest independent carpet, flooring, beds, and artificial grass retailer in this region, with more than 20 stores. We remain committed to maintaining a presence for the foreseeable future.

“Our business is successful and expanding. In addition to our new flagship store in Lincoln, we have just opened two new stores in Worksop and Nottingham.

"We are always on the lookout for new locations and new opportunities to continue our growth and to offer the best value to our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme would entail a change of use in planning terms from commercial, business and service to storage and distribution.

The plans reveal that a full-cover mezzanine would be installed within the building, which would be taken over by “a self-storage tenant”.

No changes are proposed to the access, loading or parking arrangements at the site, where there is currently space for 32 cars.

The planning application is accompanied by a statement from London firm, TTP Consulting, which provides highways and transport advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement points out that planning permission, which has since expired, was granted back in 2009 for a similar conversion of the warehouse, complete with a ‘flexi-floor’.

TTP details the amount of vehicle movements that would be generated by the current proposal and concludes: “The change of use would not result in any unacceptable impact on the highway network or change in traffic conditions”.

However, a spanner in the works has been thrown by Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways department, which says it is reluctant to support the application until certain issues are addressed.

In a statement, it says the new mezzanine would double the floor area of the building to 2,726 square metres and claims the switch to self-storage could potentially mean more heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) accessing the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are concerned that the existing site layout has limited space for HGV or large van parking and turning,” the statement says.

"Such vehicles could have difficulty in entering, turning within and leaving the site in forward gear. This could be detrimental to highway safety on Great Central Road.

"Therefore, we consider that the applicant should come forward with revised site-layout proposals.”