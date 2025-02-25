Flats earmarked for prominent town-centre building -- all the latest Mansfield plans

A prominent property in Mansfield town centre could soon be converted from offices into flats if a planning application is successful.

The scheme is earmarked for number 25 Brunt Street, which currently consists of offices and storage space, and was formerly occupied by the chartered accountancy firm, Wright Vigar, which is based at the Ransom Wood Business Park in Mansfield.

The application, which has been submitted by Clipstone company, Current Property Ltd, to Mansfield District Council covers prior notification for a proposed conversion from commercial use to residential flats – one on the ground floor and one on the first floor.

Both apartments would be two-bedroom, complete with a living area, kitchen, dining room and en suite bedrooms.

The property at 25 Brunt Street, Mansfield, which is the subject of a planning application to convert from offices into two flats. (PHOTO BY: Rightmove)

The double-fronted, two-storey building, which includes a modern extension at the rear, was recently sold, having been on the market for an asking price of £185,000.

The applicant’s agent, Building Link Design architects, of Doncaster, has submitted detailed drawings of the conversion proposals to the council.

The plans state that the property is central to Mansfield and close to public transport links, with car parking available close by via residential permit.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Friday, April 11 to make a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

Highfields, 26 High Ridge, Forest Town – erection of one-and-a-half-storey, detached building for use as an annexe to the ground floor and a home office to the first floor.

Banking at rear of Tesco/Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield – removal of one tree covered by a preservation order.

Parkholme, The Park, Mansfield – work to one tree within a conservation area.

19 Old Mill Lane, Forest Town – notification of prior approval for a proposed larger rear extension with flat roof.

14 Asquith Mews, Mansfield – application for a lawful development certificate for a single-storey rear extension.

High Oakham, off High Oakham Hill, Mansfield – work to 16 trees covered by a preservation order.

72 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – demolition of an existing linked outbuilding, and erection of a single-storey rear/side extension with render and alterations to the rear of the existing dwelling.

9 Toothill Lane, Mansfield – listed building consent for internal alterations at first-floor level, installation of a first-floor extractor fan into the external wall, and installation of LED lighting over the shop-front fascia sign.

5 Ellesmere Road, Forest Town – remodel and extend the rear of the existing property.

2A Black Scotch Lane, Mansfield – work to tree covered by a preservation order.

46 Delamere Drive, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

15 Balmoral Drive, Mansfield – two-storey side extension and single-storey front extension.

7 The Grange (plot 67, Sandhurst Quarry, Sandhurst Avenue), Mansfield – new single dwelling as part of a residential development previously given planning permission.

Plots 9A, 9B, 10 and 12A of Lindhurst Development, Mansfield – discharge of various conditions covering planning permission previously granted for development of 169.3 hectares of land for employment, commercial, residential, retail, healthcare, community, educational and leisure uses, including the provision of a new primary school, local centre and community park.

Interested residents are invited to post their comments about any of the above applications on the council’s website.