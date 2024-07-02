Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next phase of a major housebuilding development on the Mansfield/Rainworth border is set to be rubber-stamped.

Permission was granted by Mansfield District Council two years ago for 200 homes on agricultural land at Three Thorn Hollow Farm on Blidworth Lane, Rainworth, and housing giants Barratt David Wilson Homes started work on the project in October 2022.

Now the company has submitted a fresh planning application for the approval of reserved matters relating to the scheme, covering landscaping, layout, scale and appearance.

The application reveals slight amendments to the original, notably a reduction in the number of homes to 190. But the council is expected to approve it, allowing the development to be completed in full.

Three Thorn Hollow Farm, on Blidworth Lane, Rainworth. The 200 new homes are being built on agricultural land to the north, south and east of The Old Farmhouse property.

The 26-acre site sits close to Southwell Road East, in the north-west corner of Rainworth. The new homes were given the go-ahead, despite objections and fears about flooding, extra traffic, highway safety, the impact on wildlife, nature and woodland, and the impact on the infrastructure of the area, such as schools and GP surgeries.

Barratt David Wilson Homes insisted the development would improve the area and promised it would include open space, a ‘wildlife corridor’ and a children’s play area. The council’s planning officers agreed it would be “suitable and sustainable”.

Other planning applications received by the council over the last few days include these:

Manor Academy, Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – demolition of existing sheds, and erection of single-storey modular classroom block with accessible WC.

Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse, where a new modular classroom block is proposed.

157 Victoria Street, Mansfield – notification for prior approval for larger single-storey rear extension.

267 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – lawful development certificate for single-storey side extension.

2 Windsor Court, Mansfield Woodhouse – retrospective application for detached garage.

The Gables, High Oakham Road, Mansfield – demolition of existing garage, office and workshop, and reconstruction of two-storey outbuilding, comprising garage, workshop and games room to ground floor and home office and guest accommodation to first floor.

Delta House, Kestral Road, Mansfield – installation of windows at front, and windows, doors and emergency door and spiral staircase at back.

1A Church Street, Mansfield – remove and replace existing shop front and access door.

194 Southwell Road West, Mansfield – single-storey front extension, wall and gate.

Bowler Yard Barn, Sookholme Lane, Sookholme – replacement dwelling and cart shed.

Sherwood, 5 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension with new flat roof over the existing ground floor.

Bleak Hills Lane Fishery, Bleak Hills Lane, Mansfield – replace existing mobile residential unit with new-build residential property.

Severn Trent, Welbeck Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to trees within conservation area.

49 Chatsworth Drive, Mansfield – lawful development certificate for single-storey rear extension.

40 Sherwood Rise, Mansfield – insulation to front, side and rear of existing dwelling, plus demolition of existing garage and erection of new garage.

Fullarton Lodge, Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield – work to trees within conservation area.

44 Cardale Road, Pleasley – lawful development certificate for single-storey rear extension.

The Coal Authority – 200 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – removal of three trees covered by preservation order.

6 Farnsworth Avenue, Rainworth – single-storey rear extension and alterations.