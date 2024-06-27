Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A controversial scheme to convert a house within a residential area of Mansfield into a care home for a vulnerable child has been given the green light.

Mansfield District Council received six objections from neighbours when a planning application for the detached, three-bedroom home, on Little Barn Lane in Ravensdale, was unveiled.

The neighbours raised fears about noise, vandalism, the devaluation of their homes, disturbing the peace of families and an increase in crime, drugs and even sexual exploitation. They also expressed concerns about “the health and safety of elderly residents” nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the council has now given the go-ahead for the privately-run home, which will be occupied by a child, aged between seven and 17, who “may have a range of complex individual needs”. They will be looked after by a member of staff, who will be on site at all times.

The property at 54 Little Barn Lane in Mansfield, which is to be converted into a care home for a vulnerable child.

In making its decision, the council’s planning committee attempted to allay the fears of residents on Little Barn Lane and nearby Budby Avenue.

A report stated: “There is a need for vulnerable children to grow up in a community. Their possible behaviour is not a planning consideration. It is impossible to pre-judge the character and personality of the children who will occupy the house.

"While objections have been received in respect of noise, disturbance, anti-social behaviour and drugs, there is no evidence to suggest that the proposal will lead to these issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The role of staff at the property will be almost identical to that of a parent or foster parent, cooking meals, assisting the child with school work, transporting them to school and other appointments, and providing emotional and physical support.

"If managed correctly, the property will be unlikely to result in undue harmful impacts to residents.”

The home will be managed by One Home Care, a company based in Warrington, which specialises in providing vulnerable children with “safe and comfortable homes, where they can play, relax and eventually begin to heal”.

Last month, the council received a planning application for another property on Little Barn Lane, a vacant five-bedroom bungalow at number 110A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad