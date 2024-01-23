News you can trust since 1952
Unwanted and dilapidated Ashfield garage sites set to be sold off by the council

Ashfield Council is due to start disposing of its unwanted garage sites, which it says will help to cut anti-social behaviour.
By Jamie Waller
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 17:53 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 18:16 GMT
Four parcels of land, where residents can rent a garage or have built their own, have been earmarked for sale.

It follows a review into council-owned garage sites across the district.

Some are in good condition and high demand, while others are described as being ‘beyond economical repair’ with little interest.

This six-garage site on Meadow Close in Kirkby is one of the sites being considered for selling off. Photo: GoogleThis six-garage site on Meadow Close in Kirkby is one of the sites being considered for selling off. Photo: Google
A review has been carried out into which sites should be retained and whether any could be suitable for affordable housing development.

The council’s cabinet is due to recommend the sale of four sites – all currently unused – which require significant investment and where there is low demand.

The first crop are:

  • A derelict site on Ashgate, Sutton whose shape makes it unsuitable for housing
  • A plot on Forest Street, Annesley where six self-built garages have fallen into disrepair
  • A six-garage site on Meadow Close, Kirkby
  • An area on Lancaster Road, Hucknall, which is used as unofficial parking by residents

A report which will go before cabinet on Monday, January 29 says: “Changing use will also help tackle issues of anti-social behaviour that have become evident on some of the sites.”

It also notes: “A small number of sites have been fenced off and secured due to the garages being in a dilapidated state, beyond economical repair.”

The council says it considered a wide range of factors, including income, level of demand, how much investment is needed, and alternative parking in the local area.

