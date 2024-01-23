Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Council needs to find £2.2m in savings for the next financial year’s budget.

The Labour-run council says lack of government funding in a difficult economic climate is to blame.

However, Mr Bradley, also Nottinghamshire Council leader, has suggested the council’s financial position is partly its own fault.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley says Mansfield Council could have managed its money better. Photo: Submitted

It is proposed the public toilets in Mansfield Woodhouse and Warsop are closed – although the council is attempting to find a way to save the latter with Warsop Parish Council.

The budgets for markets, floral displays, events and Mansfield Museum would also be cut.

Mr Bradley raised concerns about the impact of the cuts on residents who rely on them.

He said: “I try not to be in the business of criticising local stakeholders because I want to work with people constructively.

“But it’s really difficult in this context where decisions will really affect local residents.

“I am a council leader, I know it’s a difficult job.

"But at the county, we’ve managed our budgets and balanced the books.

“At Mansfeld, clearly they’re not in that position and that’s a great shame.

"Losing public toilets in particular will have a great impact on vulnerable residents especially.

“More widely cutting grants to community groups will have an impact on support for vulnerable communities.

“I can’t help but feel that when we talked about money being spent on flats it owns in London, that money could have been managed better and spent better.

“I’ve no doubt that my Conservative colleagues on Mansfield Council will be raising that over the course of the debates.”

The council says its budget has been put together following extensive consultation with residents.

It needs to close a £5m budget gap in the three financial years up to 2026-27.

Mansfield executive mayor Andy Abrahams said: “I think Ben and the county council should concentrate on their own £60m funding gap instead of criticising Mansfield Council.