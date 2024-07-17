Two beauty salon schemes among latest planning applications for Mansfield area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two beauty salon businesses, based at Mansfield homes, are at the centre of the latest batch of planning applications received by the council.

One business, KH Beauty, wishes to relocate from its current premises to 57 Wingfield Road after the family decided to move house, while the other is hoping to set up from scratch in one half of a garage at 40 Shilling Road.

Kelly Hippsely is behind the application for KH Beauty which, according to a planning statement submitted to Mansfield District Council, is already “an established and successful business”, operating from an outbuilding at her family’s current address.

Noe she would like to transfer that business, and its clientele, to part of a detached, single-storey garage at her new home on Wingfield Road, and has applied for change of use.

The statement says KH Beauty operates on an appointment-only basis and does not accept walk-ins. Kelly sees five or six clients per day.

The site has about seven parking spaces, while the only alterations to the building would be internal.

“The existing street scene would remain intact,” says the statement, which stresses there have been no complaints or concerns from neighbours at her current location.

The Shilling Road application has been submitted by Natasha Stocks, who wants to convert half of the garage at her home into a beauty salon, where she would operate as a self-employed beauty therapist.

The detached garage (right) at 57 Wingfield Road, Mansfield, which could soon be converted into a beauty room.

In a planning statement, she says: “I would be offering a range of beauty treatments, including massage, facials, nails and waxing. There would be no commercial waste created and no noise coming from the premises.

"My main hours of work would be 9.30 am to 3 pm, Mondays to Fridays, and 9.30 am to 6.30 pm on Saturdays. There would be only one customer at any one time through an appointment booking system.

"One half of the garage door would be changed to a bi-fold door to allow customers to enter safely and effectively.

"I have spoken directly to my neighbours, who have made no verbal objections and seem happy with the proposal.”

Council officers are now considering both plans and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by the end of the summer.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield District Council include these:

9 Warwick Drive, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Side of 207 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to tree covered by preservation order.

127 Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – two-storey side extension and high-level window to existing bedroom at back.

222 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to three trees covered by preservation order.

18 Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop – notification for prior approval for large single-storey rear extension.

The Coal Authority, 200 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – removal of five trees covered by preservation order.

Petrol filling station, land next to Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield – small advertising display.

5 Stanley Road, Forest Town – single-storey infill extension.

Meden Cottage, Top Row, Pleasley Vale – replacement of wooden single-glazed sash windows with new wooden double-glazed sash windows.

Rear garden of plot 7 at back of Berry Hill Hall, Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield – garden room.

78 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

Sherwood, 5 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension with new flat roof over existing ground floor.