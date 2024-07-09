Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two more HMOs are in the pipeline for Mansfield – one in a prime town centre spot and a sizeable second at the site of a popular former social club,

HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) are properties rented out by at least three people not from the same household or family.

On the one hand, they are seen as an answer to the housing shortage, but they have also courted controversy in some towns and cities for attracting anti-social behaviour.

Mansfield District Council has been bombarded with planning applications for HMOs in recent months, and the latest two are for the Millets camping shop building at West Gate and for the old Boothy’s social club on West Hill Drive.

The Millets camping shop on West Gate in Mansfield town centre. The HMO would be created on the disused first and second floors of the historic building.

The West Gate application is for a change of use to a six-bedroom HMO for 11 people in total, converting the disused offices on the first and second floors above the shop. There would be five two-bedroom flats and a single one-bedroom flat.

The historic building, which dates back to the late 18th century or early 19th century, was put up for sale earlier this year, with offers of more than £350,000 invited.

It is understood that Millets, which sells outdoor clothing and equipment for activities such as camping, rambling, cycling and ski-ing, has been renting out the ground floor on a flexible basis. When the rent was increased last September, the store announced it was closing, but a new agreement was thrashed out with the landlord.

Millets is expected to remain open if the HMO scheme goes ahead. The applicant is Broad Meadow Property Ltd, of Lincoln, which has employed Phase Architecture, of Retford, as its agent.

The popular former Boothy's social club on West Hill Drive, Mansfield, which could be converted into HMOs for 26 people.

Planning statements, submitted by Phase, say the proposal reflects a reduction in demand for office space after a five-fold increase in home or hybrid working since the Covid-19 pandemic, plus “an attempt to get people back living in town centres”.

The appearance of the building would remain “exactly as it is” and the accommodation provided would be “high quality”.

Phase says the HMO would “conserve the architectural features and significance of the building and enhance it overall". It adds: “The redevelopment would restore the building and prevent any further decay and decline.”

The scheme for the old, much-loved Boothy’s Club, is much more substantial, with two seven-bedroom HMOs and four three-bedroom HMOS proposed, creating 26 one-person apartments in total.

The family club was run by Jeff and Jenny Booth for 23 years until it closed in 2016. It has stood vacant ever since, although planning permission was granted in 2019 to convert it into a 24-bed care home, which never materialised because the operator failed to gain accreditation from the Care Quality Commission.

The property was bought this year by the applicant behind the HMO plan, Trio Properties London Ltd, whose agent in the Leicester-based Astill Planning Consultants Ltd.

They say the appearance of the building would be retained, while the rooms would be larger than standard.

Only three parking spaces are proposed because it is close to the town centre and most amenities are within walking distance.