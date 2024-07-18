Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The success and expansion of a school in Ashfield has triggered a planning application to create a new classroom.

Skegby Junior Academy, on Ash Grove, wants to build a 55 square-metre classroom, within the school grounds, for up to 30 pupils.

This would reflect a predicted increase in pupil numbers over the next three years. The forecast rise is 203 pupils this September, rising to 233 in September 2026, although it is anticipated the actual intake will be slightly higher, with a maximum capacity of 240.

The flourishing academy was rated ‘Good’ by the education watchdog, Ofsted, at its last inspection, with particular praise reserved for principal Pauline Marples, who was hailed for improving the school.

Skegby Junior Academy prides itself as being environmentally friendly. Less than two years ago, it won a green flag award from the nationwide Eco-Schools programme.

A letter to her from inspectors said: “In very challenging circumstances, you have created a calm haven.”

Skegby Junior Academy, which teaches children aged seven to 11, was formerly known as Daneswood Junior School until 2013 when it became part of the Nottingham-based Greenwood Academies Trust.

The trust runs 37 schools across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Peterborough and Lincolnshire and is responsible for the education of 18,000 pupils.

Fran Holyk, of the trust, has submitted the planning application to Ashfield District Council, which is aiming to make a decision, or recommendation, by the end of the school summer holidays.

Pauline Marples, principal of Skegby Junior Academy, who was praised by Ofsted inspectors.

The trust hopes to start building the new classroom in October, with a target opening date of next Easter.

It would be an addition to another extension that was built in 2016 as part of ongoing alterations and refurbishments to the original school building, a single-storey, steel-framed structure, which was constructed in the 1970s.

The plan also includes four toilet cubicles (two male and two female), cloakroom facilities and what is known as an ‘intervention room’, where certain children “receive help with their social and emotional development through regular routine activities”.

In its planning statement, the trust stresses that the new classroom would not encroach on to the school’s playing field or playground and would “not have any adverse effect on neighbouring properties”. The school sits on a large site spanning almost four-and-a-half acres.

