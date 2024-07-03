Historic Kirkby snooker hall on cue for new lease of life -- all the latest Ashfield plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former snooker venue in Ashfield, which has been closed and empty for more than two years, is on cue to be given a new lease of life.

For Ashfield District Council has received a fresh planning application to convert the historic Kirkby Snooker Hall building on Chapel Street into three one-bedroom flats, with associated parking space.

Boasting three tables, the venue was popular with snooker players in its heyday. But it closed in March 2022 and has been vacant, rundown and unused ever since.

The building sits within the Kirkby Cross conservation area and dates back to 1834 when it opened as a Methodist chapel. There is also a large area of unused land between the building and a couple of adjacent two-storey stone cottages, which are rented out.

The former Kirkby Cross Snooker Hall, on Chapel Street, where the ground floor could soon be converted into three flats.

The application has been submitted by the owner of the cottages, Savage Properties, which plans to create the flats, each with its own entrance, by making use of the ground floor of the old snooker hall and the land. There would be seven car parking spaces and three cycle spaces.

The first floor of the building is already occupied for residential use and would not be affected by the flats plan.

Farnsfield-based architect Alan Wahlers, who is acting as agent on behalf of Savage, says in a planning statement: “This presents an opportunity to bring a new, much-needed use to the former snooker hall and to improve the present appearance of the building and surroundings in the Kirkby Cross conservation area.”

The scheme was first submitted to the council more than a year ago and gained planning permission last August. This is a revised version that officers hope to make a decision or recommendation on by August 20.

Meanwhile, a separate plan received by Ashfield Council is for a horse-riding manege at Longside Cottage Farm on Blackwell Road in Huthwaite.

Tracey Green, who lives at the farm, wants to set up a fenced, unlit and uncovered manege, measuring 45 metres by 25 metres, for private use on a field currently deployed for grazing.

Other planning applications lodged with the council over the last few days include these:

11 Park Avenue, Kirkby – two-storey side extension.

Various properties on Edward Street, Kirkby – external thermal wall insulation.

21 Bourne Avenue, Kirkby – raised decking area at the back.

Jasper Lodge, Wheatley Avenue, Kirkby – two-storey extension to existing dwelling at the front, rear and side, plus construction of an outbuilding/games room and an ancillary annexe/garage.

The Broad Centre, Unit B, Station Road, Sutton – application for consent to display an advertisement on two fascia signs.

Lynwood, Dovedale Avenue, Sutton – detached garage.

37 Derby Road, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension.

13 Midfield Road, Kirkby – single-storey extension at the front, with an extension to, and the resurfacing of, a driveway.

144 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – new shop front.

4 Cowpes Close, Sutton – new 1.8-metre boundary wall at the front of the property.

Skegby Sewage Treatment Works, Dawgates Lane, Sutton – installation of a new sludge-thickening motor control centre (MCC) building, with associated kiosks, at the existing site.