'Strong demand' for HMOs, says housing firm boss -- latest Mansfield plans

The increasing popularity of HMOs in the Mansfield district has been underlined by a fresh plan to extend one.

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application to allow for extra tenants at an HMO (house in multiple occupation) on Carr Lane in Warsop.

And applicant Jake Anderton, 35-year-old director of the Clipstone-based company Current Housing Ltd, stresses in a planning statement how the scheme would “help to address the local demand for affordable housing”.

He says: “The property has been in continuous use as a licensed HMO since September 2023 and has operated successfully with no complaints from local residents.

The HMO (house in multiple occupation) on Carr Lane, Warsop, which could soon be extended to meet demand. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"It is in a well-established residential area that is an ideal location for single occupants requiring affordable accommodation.

"The area has a strong demand for rental properties, particularly from those on low incomes.”

The application is to increase the number of bedrooms at the HMO from six to eight by converting an under-utilised lounge and a store room.

One of the bedrooms would have an en suite bathroom, like three others at the property, while the other would have access to one of two shared bathrooms.

The kitchen work surface and cooking facilities would be expanded to accommodate the additional residents.

Jake adds|: “The property has been well-managed as an HMO, with no issues arising from tenants.

"The increase from six to eight occupants is minimal and is unlikely to result in any significant increase in noise or disruption.

"The proposal makes efficient use of the existing internal space to accommodate two additional tenants, helping to address the local demand for affordable housing.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, May 26 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council in recent days include these:

100 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town – detached double garage with storage.

195 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town – single-storey rear extension.

The Co-op, Mansfield Road, Warsop – advertisement consent for two fascia letters signs, one window vinyl sign and one totem sign.

60 Crompton Road, Pleasley – two-storey and single-storey rear extension.

51 Clipstone Road East, Forest Town – single-storey rear extension, insulation with render finish at the front, rear and side, demolition of existing garage, and construction of a new single-storey outbuilding.

84 Worcester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – amendment to application for single-storey extension at side and rear to form a utility room, and for a new porch at the front.

27 King George V Avenue, Mansfield – demolition of single-storey rear extension, first-floor extension above existing garage, garage conversion and render finish at front, rear and side.

23 Woodland Drive, Mansfield – amendment to application for single-storey side and rear extension.

28A Leeming Street, Mansfield – advertisement consent for externally illuminated fascia and projecting sign.

33 Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – proposed double garage and boundary wall.

10 The Avenue, Mansfield – first-floor extension at rear.

4 Hunters Close, Mansfield Woodhouse – application for lawful development certificate to change existing garage into habitable room.

2 Boswell Close, Mansfield – erect new fencing around edge of boundary at rear and side of house, alongside Johnson Drive.

Interested residents can post their comments on any of the above planning applications by visiting the Mansfield Council website.