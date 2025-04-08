Modernisation plan for 'dilapidated' bus depot in Mansfield to help reduce pollution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plan to modernise Mansfield’s “dilapidated” bus depot and convert its fleet from diesel to electric to cut pollution is on the road to approval.

Stagecoach runs 88 buses from the site on the A38 Sutton Road, but says it badly needs bringing into the 21st century.

So it has submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for the part-demolition of the existing depot, and the erection of a new garage, workshop, office building, drivers’ canteen, triage and facilities for bus washing and electric vehicle (EV) charging.

A planning statement says: “The site, which spans 10,432 square metres, is in a dilapidated state and needs significant repair and alterations.

Stagecoach is hoping to completely redevelop its depot in Mansfield and modernise its fleet of buses. (PHOTO BY: Stagecoach)

"This modern development would meet the needs of the bus company without having any significant impact on the locality or the people who live nearby.”

Stagecoach insists the depot sits on “a prime site, relatively close to Mansfield bus station and the town centre” and therefore “needs to be retained and redeveloped”.

This would allow the company to “replenish the existing fleet with more modern buses, powered by electricity, rather than fossil fuels as currently exists”.

The switch from diesel to electric would be carried out in conjunction with Nottinghamshire County Council, upgrading the fleet and reducing pollution.

The current bus depot on Sutton Road, Mansfield is in "a dilapidated state", says Stagecoach. (PHOTO BY: Stagecoach)

The statement adds: “The drive to establish such a change is due to adverse economic factors, such as the cost of fuel and maintenance, but also with a view to benefit the environment.

"The change would allow for the replacement of all the existing buses and for the re-design and re-configuration of the facilities.”

Stagecoach says the existing layout of the depot is “a mish-mash of engineering and storage bays, which are often plagued by water leaking on to the site".

"Redevelopment and modernisation is therefore a necessity," the firm adds.

The new-look depot would be able to house up to 99 buses at any one time, plus 36 car parking spaces.

A two-storey garage building, including an office, a mezzanine level and a drivers’ canteen, would be “more visually attractive” than currently.

A travel plan, companying the application, says: “The more efficient facilities would reduce pollution and noise from the site and improve road safety for A38 users”.

The council’s planning officers hope to make a decision or recommendation on the scheme by Monday, June 30.