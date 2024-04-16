"Storm in a teacup": Conservative councillor defends Lee Anderson’s wife after party suspension

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Sinead Anderson, who represents Mansfield West on Nottinghamshire Council, appeared in a photo from a Reform UK campaign event supporting the party’s East Midlands Mayoral candidate earlier this month.

This led to an official complaint being registered to the Conservatives by the opposition Independent Alliance, questioning whether Coun Anderson had broken any rules and whether she should remain in a senior position within the Tory party at the council.

Coun Andre Camilleri has described the claims again Coun Sinead Anderson as 'a storm in a teacup' and 'mischief'.

The photo, tweeted by Coun Anderson’s husband, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, earlier this month showed her at a campaign stop for Reform’s East Midlands Mayoral candidate Alan Graves.

However, Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), the council leader, is also campaigning for the position.

Mr Anderson joined Reform UK last month after having the Conservative whip removed for comments he made about London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Coun Sinead Anderson has been suspended by the Conservatives at Nottingham Council. Photo: Submitted

Coun Anderson is also part of the Conservative group on Mansfield Council, representing Thompsons ward.

And Coun Andre Camilleri (Con), Tory group leader at Mansfield Council, dismissed the complaints against her, saying there would be no investigation on a district level.

He said: “She’s not going to join the Reform UK Party, she was just there with her husband and she got in a photo.

“It’s a storm in a tea cup, it’s ridiculous, absolutely nothing.”

He also described the Independent Alliance’s complain about Coun Anderson as ‘mischief’.

Coun Chris Barnfather (Con), Conservative group business manager at the council, said: “We are aware that Conservative Central Office has received a complaint regarding Coun Anderson from an Independent Alliance councillor.

“The matter is under investigation in accordance with Conservative Party rules, and we as a group are in contact with Conservative Party headquarters pending an outcome, which we hope will be forthcoming expeditiously.”

Coun Anderson has been contacted for comment.

Also standing in the East Midlands Mayoral race are Frank Adlington-Stringer (Green), Matt Relf (Ind), Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem) and Clare Ward (Lab).