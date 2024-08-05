Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield warehouse which has stood vacant for years could be redeveloped into a drive-thru coffee shop.

Newly-submitted plans to Mansfield Council for the building, which was previously Floors-2-Go, show it with Starbucks branding.

It has now stood empty for many years on the junction of the A60 and Rock Hill Road.

The application would partly demolish the rear of the warehouse, and convert the remaining area into a coffee shop and shop space.

Plans also include an electric vehicle charging hub with 16 bays.

They have been submitted by Bradford-based developer Metalcraft Projects Ltd.

If Starbucks does occupy to location, it would be only the second in the town for the Seattle-based coffee giant.

The plans claim they would help regenerate a prominent Mansfield junction which has been derelict for some time.

The site is within Mansfield’s Riverside regeneration area, and the scheme represent a ‘significant capital investment in the area’.

Planning papers add: “The proposed drive-thru unit will generate a number of opportunities across a range of roles with flexible shift patterns offered, with the end operator offering training and career development opportunities.”

The application also highlights the lack of electric vehicle charging points in this part of the country, creating ‘range anxiety’ which puts people off buying them.

The drive-thru and the EV charging spaces would be accessed from Lime Tree Place.

Designs show the coffee shop to the west of the site, facing the A60, with the retail unit to the east.

The commercial space would have 111 square metres of floor space, with no restrictions on what it was used for.