Man arrested after girl held in New Ollerton woodland
Police officers were called to Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, at 6.20pm on Wednesday, July 17, after a secondary school-aged girl was approached in nearby Boughton Brake.
The girl was released unharmed a short time later and raised the alarm.
A 44-year-old man was arrested on Friday (August 2) night on suspicion of kidnap and sexual assault.
The man has since been released on police bail.
Detective Sergeant Karl Aram, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been working intensively over the last couple of weeks to identify a suspect in this case and I am pleased we have now made this arrest.
“Our investigation into what happened will now continue.”
For more information about reporting a crime to the police, visit onlinecrime.notts.police.uk/
If there is an immediate threat to life or property, residents should always call 999.