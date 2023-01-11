Social media users respond to Nadine Dorries MP 'viral' tweet by helping Mansfield man hit fundraising target

In a tweet, Nadine Dorries MP said: “If Labour wins the next GE the first priority will be to ensure that there will never be a Conservative majority government again.

“Starmer is very much on the left. He will make it happen.”

Bob Roberts, who had 15 followers at the time, replied to the MP.

Nadine Dorries MP

He said: “Starmer surely can’t do any more to ensure there will never be another Conservative government than Johnson, Truss and Sunak have already done.”

The MP said she did not agree and told Mr Roberts to ‘discuss’ it with his 15 followers.

After the reply, Mr Roberts received more than 45k followers overnight.

Gav Topley, co-founder of the mental health group Lads’ Advice, tweeted the group’s JustGiving link in response to the viral tweets.

The viral tweets between Nadine Dorries MP and Bob Roberts.

He said: “Can we put Nadine Dorries’ negativity to use for good?”

Lads’ Advice, a group Mr Topley set up alongside his friend, Charlie Kerry-Pickering from Mansfield Woodhouse – is fundraising for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide – with a series of events

planned throughout the year, including a mountain climb up Mount Kenya and Kilimanjaro.

Bob Roberts quotes Lee Anderson MP.

The group received £1k in 24 hours and reached their £20k goal – and the fundraising page remains open with a new £30k target.

And since the interaction with Nadine Dorries MP, Mr Roberts has called out Ashfield MP Lee Anderson on Twitter for criticising an account for having no followers.

He said: “People have joined together to take a stand against that level of debate.

“Many people are struggling with mental health issues, often brought about by low pay, poor working conditions and a loss of sense of community.

“And too many MPs are showing a callous disregard for this and a contempt for their constituents.

“People have come together on Twitter in the last few days to do some good.”

Mr Topley said: “At a time when social isolation and concerns around the cost of living are having an impact on mental health, rather than making personal comments that could compound those issues for