Betting firm keen to take over struggling camping shop in Mansfield town centre

A prominent shop in Mansfield town centre could soon be taken over by a betting company, with an HMO (house in multiple occupation) above it.

Plans for the six-bedroom HMO, housing 11 people in total, have already been lodged with Mansfield District Council for the first and second floors above the struggling Millets camping shop on West Gate.

Now the ground-floor store itself is the subject of a separate planning application by betting firm, Boylesports, which wants to move in to create another bookie’s in the town.

Boylesports, founded in 1989, operates more than 300 shops in the UK and Ireland. If the plan is given the go-ahead by the council, it will employ three full-time employees and three part-time at the West Gate site.

The Millets camping shop on West Gate, Mansfield, which could soon be taken over by a betting company, with an HMO (house in multiple occupation) above.

A planning statement reveals that Millets, which sells outdoor clothing and equipment for activities such as camping, rambling, cycling and ski-ing, told the landlord of the historic building, which is almost 200 years old, that it intended to close last October because of “poor levels of trade”.

A fresh and flexible rental agreement, with concessionary terms, was thrashed out, allowing Millets to continue. But this was only temporary.

The statement, compiled by Boylesports’ agents, says that concerted attempts have been made to market the property for lease and for freehold sale, but “there was no material interest of note” until the betting firm stepped in.

A spokesman for the marketing agent, FHP, said: “The retail market in Mansfield is challenging, with a number of vacant properties across the town centre.

"This property falls into the middle ground where there is no demand from national tenants but it is also too expensive for more independent and regional operators once the rent and rates are considered.

"The continued operation of Millets on concessionary terms is not viable for the landlord in the long term. So we recommend that the change of use to a getting office is granted to secure the vitality of the property. Otherwise, it will become vacant and remain so for the foreseeable future.”

Boylesports is promising “significant investment” in fitting out the shop but “the character of the building and its nearby conservation area” would be conserved.

Meanwhile council officers are still considering the HMO scheme, which has been submitted by Broad Meadow Property Ltd, of Lincoln.