In today’s Integrated Rail Plan, the Government has announced its commitment to extend the Robin Hood Line and reopen the Maid Marian line.

The plans for the Robin Hood Line, which runs between Worksop and Nottingham, via Mansfield and Ashfield, would see it extended between Shirebrook and Ollerton, with a stop at Edwinstowe.

The plans are part of a Regional Connectivity Package for the Midlands announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer is delighted the Government has committed to the Robin Hood Line extension. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

During the 2019 General Election, the campaign for the Robin Hood Line extension formed part of Mr Spencer’s plan for Sherwood – he has campaigned for it, since his election as MP in 2010.

The extension of the Robin Hood Line joins a slate of investment in North Nottinghamshire’s transport infrastructure, including improvements to the A614 and pothole repair technology by Nottinghamshire Council.

‘Fantastic news’

Mr Spencer, who was joined in his campaign by Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, and Mark Fletcher, Bolsover MP, said: “This is genuinely fantastic news for North Nottinghamshire, the Midlands and Sherwood.

“I have always said that the extension of the Robin Hood Line will bring with it jobs and investments for Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

“North Nottinghamshire as a whole has a whole lot of untapped potential waiting for the investment.

“We have tourism, high skilled jobs and businesses and some most impressive levels of investment in our transport system. Frankly, there has never been a better time to live in North Nottinghamshire.

“With the Government exploring their options, this project will perfectly compliment the improvements to the A614 that I secured earlier in the year. These improvements are hopefully going to begin within the next 24 months- once the planning permission has been sought.

“For businesses and families in Ollerton and Edwinstowe, this is really amazing news, opening up opportunities across the County, and the whole of the Midlands.

“I look forward to working with Mr Bradley and Mr Fletcher, as well as my ministerial colleagues to get this over the line.”

The Maid Marian Line, a line between Pye Bridge and Kirkby currently only used by freight trains, would link the Robin Hood Line with the main Nottingham-Sheffield railway line.