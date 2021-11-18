Mansfield college students given insight into a career at Nottinghamshire Police

Students from the uniformed protective services and A Levels curriculum joined Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Craig Guildford and colleagues at the college’s Derby Road campus to discover more about the range of jobs available including entry routes.

Police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry also spoke about policing, community needs and law and order within Nottinghamshire.

The question and answer session enabled learners to enquire more about the police constable degree apprenticeship (PCDA) which sees applicants join as a constable and undergo degree-level training over a period of three years.

Personnel from Nottinghamshire Police gave advice on a range of careers within the force

Other careers were covered such as the 999 call dispatcher which is open to applicants aged 18 and over. This telephone based job sees the operator taking calls from members of the public covering all crimes, such as, burglary, theft, racism and violence as well as road traffic collisions.

Apprentice officer Ron Lawrence MBE, PC Eden Session and careers advisor Nigel Best, were also on the panel speaking about their own roles within the police force and the opportunities which exist across the county.

Public services teacher James Maosa said: “So far, we have up to 50 students who are keen to join the police force. They found this event very informative and it will help them prepare for interviews, physical assessments and focussing on the academic requirements.

“Information is key when preparing for careers. Hearing the panel’s personal experiences can only be passed through such visits. We look forward to hosting Nottinghamshire Police again to such events.”

Uniformed protective services year 1 diploma student Reece Budd, 16, said: “I found this event really helpful. Originally I was really struggling to find opportunities in the police force. I knew that I wanted to join but I was stuck with how to get in. Everyone was really helpful today especially with apprenticeships information.

"I’m striving to get an apprenticeship and I’m hoping to get some work placement very soon too.”