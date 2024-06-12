Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second attempt is being made to build a block of flats for “vulnerable people” on a busy road in Ashfield, next to a popular, historic pub.

Ashfield District Council has received a planning application to demolish Holly Cottage on Forest Road in Skegby, and replace it with a three-storey block of 11 one-bedroom apartments for tenants who need assisted living.

The applicant is Gary Stokes, who currently occupies the detached property. It neighbours the Rifle Volunteer pub, which dates back to 1845 and is reputed to be one of Ashfield MP Lee Anderson’s favoured haunts.

In a planning statement, Mr Stokes’s agent says his house has been extended in recent years but it is now in a poor condition, is “suffering from major defects such as damp and structure issues” within the older parts of the property and requires “substantial remedial works”.

Forest Road in Skegby, where the block of flats for 'vulnerable people' is planned.

His original scheme was rejected by the council in May last year. Planning officers say it represented “over-development of the site” and would have had “an unacceptable impact on highway safety, with “inadequate space for off-street parking”.

However, Mr Stokes has since held meetings with the council and is hoping that his fresh application will be successful.

The house, and associated garages and outbuildings, would be knocked down to make way for the flats, complete with landscaped gardens and a courtyard, with six parking bays.

The flats would be managed by “a registered care provider for assisted living”, which is for people who are disabled or who cannot live independently.

The new block of flats on Forest Road, Skegby would be on a site next to the popular Rifle Volunteer pub.

The planning statement says: “The plot is substantial (900 square metres) and offers a good opportunity for redevelopment to make a more efficient use of the land.

"There is a distinct lack of new residential developments which can support assisted living. The proposed work will support vulnerable people within the county by providing tailored accommodation close to local amenities. It is designed to have as little an impact on the street scene as possible.”

Each of the apartments would have an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, plus a good-sized bedroom, shower room and storage space.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation in the coming weeks. Members of the public can post their comments on the council’s website here.

