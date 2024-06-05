Council says yes to HMO in Sutton, despite protests and petition from neighbours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Controversial plans for a seven-bedroom HMO in a residential area of Sutton have been given the go-ahead, despite objections from neighbours.

The HMO (house in multiple occupation) can now be created at 2 Portland Street, just off Outram Street, which is currently an empty, two-storey detached building that was previously a five-bedroom family home.

A petition, containing dozens of names, spearheaded a campaign by nearby residents against the change-of-use planning application, which was submitted to Ashfield District Council by the Mansfield-based property management company, Estate Trader.

In comments posted on the council’s website, residents protested that the area was not suitable for the HMO, which would devalue their properties and increase parking problems on the street.

The planning application for the HMO in Sutton was submitted to Ashfield District Council, which has now given conditional consent.

"HMO residences are notorious for anti-social behaviour, crime and drugs,” said Susan Gomez, who lives next door with her family.

"A report states that CCTV is to be installed inside and outside the property. This indicates that the police are aware that problems exist within HMOs.

"Should the development go ahead, properties within close proximity of the HMO will devalue greatly and will incur a decrease in saleability.”

Neighbour Natalia Haywood also objected, saying: “Multi-occupant housing of this style normally homes men, aged 20 to 45, with substance abuse problems and some level of criminal involvement.”

And other objectors stressed that an HMO would not be suitable for Portland Street, which was “dominated by family homes and regarded as an established residential community”, with “a lot of children” living there.

"Family integration and the safety of residents are vitally important to an area such as Portland Street,” said one person. “A standalone HMO in isolation would impact the neighbourhood.”

Nevertheless, the council has now granted approval, with a small number of conditions, including a guarantee that "the property shall not be occupied by more than seven people at any one time”.

When submitted, the application was supported by a planning statement by Warsop-based planning and building design company, Ellis Riley and Son.

This statement said: “The proposed HMO respects the characteristics of the area, meets the need for this type of accommodation and would not harm the amenity or privacy of neighbouring properties.