School's scheme for new classroom is among the latest Ashfield planning applications

A successful school’s proposal for a small extension is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

Kingsway Primary School in Kirkby is hoping to build a timber-framed classroom within its grounds at Kingsway.

The application has been submitted by Emma-Claire Maltby, of the Minster Trust for Education (MITRE), which Kingsway joined a year ago.

The multi-academy trust, based in Newark, is responsible for several schools in the Nottinghamshire area, including The Minster School at Southwell and the National Church Of England Academy in Hucknall.

An aerial shot of Kingsway Primary School in Kirkby, which is hoping to build a new timber-framed classroom within its Kingsway grounds. (PHOTO BY: Kingsway Primary School)

Under the leadership of head teacher Samantha Bradbury, Kingsway Primary, which has about 340 pupils, aged four to 11, was rated ‘Good’ in all categories after its latest inspection by the education watchdog, Ofsted, at the end of 2022.

Inspectors praised “a warm and friendly school” and hailed its teachers as “kind, supportive and encouraging”.

The council’s planning officers are considering the scheme for an extra classroom and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, within the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

186 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – first-floor extension and alterations to rear roof.

Mill Pond Cottage, Newbound Lane, Sutton – garage with dormer windows.

29 Forest Street, Sutton – re-roof.

14 Alfreton Road, Sutton – loft conversion, thermal insulation to external walls and extension of vehicle access.

316 Nottingham Road, Selston – two-storey side extension.

Unit 6, Farmwell Lane, Sutton – application for non-material amendment after the granting of planning permission for the widening of four access doors.

Land at 106 Main Road, Underwood – application for approval of details reserved by conditions, relating to boundary, landscaping, lighting strategy, drainage and ground gas protection measures, for a plan that has been granted permission.

Land off Main Road, Jacksdale – application to vary conditions, relating to landscaping, for a plan that has been granted permission.

7 Main Road, Kirkby – application to determine if prior approval is required for a single-storey rear extension.

Unit 6, Farmwell Lane, Sutton – application to determine if prior approval is required for proposed installation of solar panels.

Lammas Leisure Centre, Lammas Road, Sutton – application to determine if prior approval is required for proposed installation of roof-mounted solar photovoltaics (PV).