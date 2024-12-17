Changes afoot at historic building, butcher's shop, pub and college in Ashfield

Changes at a historic building, a popular butcher’s shop, a family pub and Portland College are in the pipeline, according to planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

Wansley Hall in the parish of Selston, S.D.Barlow Butchers in Kirkby, The Scruffy Dog pub in Sutton and the esteemed college for disabled people on the fringes of Ravenshead are all the subject of development schemes.

The remains of the medieval hall, thought to have been built in 1200, represent a grade II listed building that stands in a secluded, wooded copse on elevated land to the west of Bagthorpe. The manorial estate of Wansley is even mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086.

The planning application relates to the nearby Wansley Hall Tithe Barn, a residential property where Simon Towle has submitted a scheme to build an outbuilding, comprising a garage, an adjoining workshop and a covered parking area for one vehicle.

The remains of the medieval grade II listed Wansley Hall, in Bagthorpe, which is believed to date back to 1200. (PHOTO BY: Row Howl)

There would also be a paved driveway and alterations to a boundary wall and gateway to comply with highways standards.

When the proposal was originally mooted, it attracted some concern, especially as it sits within the Lower Bagthorpe Conservation Area.

But a fresh planning statement, compiled by Mr Towle’s agent, makes it clear that the size of the outbuilding has now been “substantially reduced”. It would occupy only 91 square metres on a site spanning 1,500 square metres.

"It would not give rise to a detrimental impact on nearby residents,” says the statement. “There would be no overshadowing, overbearing or loss of privacy.

The S.D.Barlow butcher's shop on Nuncargate Road, Kirkby, where a plan has been submitted to build two houses at the back. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"The outbuilding would only be used for purposes ancillary to the main residential dwelling.”

The statement accepts that two trees – a 25-year-old sycamore in poor condition and a 35-year-old lime tree – would have to be felled. But it feels this would be acceptable, especially as it would improve visibility for drivers on a nearby road.

It is also pointed out that Mr Towle has planted no fewer than 100 trees on the site in recent years.

The award-winning Barlow’s Butchers on Nuncargate Road, Kirkby is one of two shops run by a family firm that has been in existence for more than 60 years.

The family-friendly Scruffy Dog pub on Station Road, Sutton.

Scott Barlow has submitted a planning application for two three-bedroom houses on land that makes up about half of a car park at the back of the shop.

Meanwhile, at The Scruffy Dog pub on Station Road in Sutton, Stuart Blaney has lodged an application to convert a timber building on the site into a permanent structure to form a garage and/or workshop.

The council’s planning officers are also considering a scheme submitted by Portland College, whose woodland campus, spanning more than 20 acres off Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood falls within the Ashfield boundaries.

An aerial shot of the Portland College campus, off Nottingham Road, Harlow Wood.

The college, run by the Portland Charity, provides education, care and employability support for 270 people with disabilities, aged 16 to 60.

The plan is to relocate an existing steel container unit and add a roof canopy to create an outdoor covered area for use by the college’s forest school.

Forest schools have been hugely successful in recent years by providing learning in a natural environment, using hands-on experiences.

The council hopes that decisions, or recommendations, on all four schemes can be made by early February.