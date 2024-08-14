Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new lease of life could be on the horizon for an empty Kirkby site formerly occupied by the builders’ merchant, Travis Perkins.

For another company, Arrow Specialised Transport, which transports children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to schools across the county, would like to move in.

Arrow, which is currently based in Arnold, has submitted a planning application to Ashfield District Council for change of use at the Kirkby site, which is at Portland House on Portland Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the plan, a sister company, Park Lane Self Drive Ltd, which offers vehicles for rental, would also be based at Portland House.

Arrow Specialised Transport, which carries children with special educational needs and/or disabilities to and from schools in adapted minibuses, is hoping to move into the Kirkby site formerly occupied by builders' merchant, Travis Perkins.

It used to operate from Diamond Avenue in Kirkby before moving to Mansfield, but now hopes to return to Ashfield, where many of its customers, businesses and members of the public, are based.

Travis Perkins traded at the site, which spans three-quarters of an acre, from 2004 until four years ago when it was one of 165 across the country to be closed by the struggling company, with the nationwide loss of 2,500 jobs.

In a statement submitted to the council, Arrow boss Jon Bell says his firm expects to sign a 15-year lease with the owners of the building, Stuart Knowles Properties Ltd, of Nottingham, in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrow, which was founded in 2000, employs about 200 people, who are predominantly experienced and fully trained drivers and care assistants. It transports about 450 SEND children in specially adapted minibuses to and from schools on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham City Council.

Portland Street in Kirkby, where the former Travis Perkins site is located.(PHOTO BY: Google)

Mr Bell says: “As the business has expanded over the last few years, staff have been recruited from the Mansfield and Ashfield area, which has led to premises being sought in this area to continue the expansion.

"Initially, we would have 12 full-time employees based at the Kirkby site who would be involved in administrative duties and some basic cleaning and maintenance of our fleet of vehicles.

"About 30 part-time staff would also use the site as their base location. Some of them would keep their vehicles at the site, while others would keep them at their own homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the continued expansion of the business, we expect further part-time employment would be generated in the area.”

Builders' merchant Travis Perkins, which closed its Kirkby site in 2020 after trading there for 16 years.

Arrow also expects to use a warehouse at the site for a small amount of vehicle maintenance and repairs, plus vehicle conversions from van to wheelchair-accessible minibus.

It is anticipated that Portland House would be open from 7 am to 5.30 am, Mondays to Fridays, and occasionally on Saturday mornings.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the plan and hope to make a decision or recommendation by early October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other planning applications received by Ashfield District Council include these:

27 Oak Street, Kirkby – boundary fencing to the side.

Cromleigh House, 10 Brookside Way, Huthwaite – warehouse extension.

1C Sutton Close, Sutton – detached store.

77 Alfreton Road, Sutton – two-storey side extension.

Duke Of Wellington Inn, Church Street, Kirkby – work to trees in conservation area.

2A Ethelbert Avenue, Kirkby – application for lawful development certificate for proposed single-storey rear extension.

38 Anslow Avenue, Sutton – application to determine if prior approval is required for single-storey rear extension.,