Embryonic plans have been announced to bring the closed-down Wilko store in Sutton town centre back to life at last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store on Outram Street has been empty since last year when it became a victim of Wilko’s mass nationwide closures after the company went bust, resulting in 12,500 job losses.

But now a plan to convert the building into a college for construction students is on the table after Ashfield District Council received a planning application from West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, submitted by Nigel Bryan of the college, is to “determine if prior approval is required for a change of use from commercial to a state-funded school” for students aged 16 to 18.

The closed-down Wilko store in Sutton town centre, which could be converted into a college for construction students.

Few details have been released at this early stage, but the plan would entail the three-storey building being refurbished to create classrooms, workshop space, offices, toilets, welfare areas, new fire-escape corridors and a canteen.

Gavin Peake, director IT, estates and learning resources at West Notts, said the building is in a “fantastic location”, with good public transport links.

He added: “It would increase the number of campuses where people can learn construction trades. It follows our recent acquisition of the former Mansfield Brewery site in Mansfield, which will welcome learners in joinery, plastering, brickwork and property maintenance courses from next month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has already won a thumbs-up from Sutton councillor Samantha Deakin, of the Ashfield Independents, who said the college would help “shape the future” of young people in the area.

Cllr Deakin added: “If approved, this would see another empty property in Ashfield brought back into use and would be a welcome boost to retailers in Sutton, with an increase in visitors.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the application and hope to come to a decision, or recommendation, by Sunday, September 8.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stables, Mill Lane, Kirkby – replacement of existing mobile home with self-build permanent dwelling.

26 All Saints Court, Huthwaite – detached garage.

Melbourne Farm House, 86 Inkerman Road, Selston – first-floor side extension and associated alterations.

12 Hartington Drive, Selston – single-storey rear extension.

29 Twinyards Close, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

166 Carsic Road, Sutton – construction of games room.

179 Wagstaff Lane, Jacksdale – single-storey rear extension.