Scheme for new homes at Huthwaite farm is back on the table -- latest Ashfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A plan to build five homes on the site of a farm in Huthwaite has been revived, according to Ashfield District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in April 2022, the council granted outline planning permission for the dwellings at Hill Top Farm on Main Street, close to Brierley Forest Golf Club.

Now, almost three years on, an application has been received for the approval of reserved matters with regard to the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that this revolves around a change in the type of homes proposed – from houses to three-bedroom, detached bungalows.

This footpath provides access to the Hill Top Farm site off Main Street, Huthwaite. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The application has been submitted by HTF Developments Ltd, a private company based in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, which is involved in the buying and selling of real estate.

According to Zestate.co.uk, Hill Top Farm was sold in 2023 for £525,000 but is now worth more than £2.1 million.

When the homes plan was originally unveiled, it was said that the dwellings would be built alongside the farmhouse, which would be retained, while dilapidated and disused farm buildings nearby would be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways department stressed at the time that the access road to the site was “of poor quality and potentially hazardous” and the junction of Main Street and Barker Street required “significant improvement”.

This was one of the reasons why a separate planning application, for eight large houses at Hill Top Farm, was rejected by Ashfield Council in April 2023.

The council’s planning officers are now considering this latest application and have set a deadline date of Sunday, February 16 for a decision, or recommendation, to be made.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

319 Alfreton Road, Sutton – single-storey rear extension and external material change to the existing rear of the property.

Birkland, Church Street, Sutton – work to 32 trees in conservation area.

91 Rutland Road, Jacksdale – summer house.

Land off Main Road, Jacksdale – approval of details reserved by conditions after granting of planning permission for construction of 81 dwellings, with associated drainage and landscaping.

228 Moor Road, Papplewick – changes to cladding and fenestration, front and rear canopy, side extension, single-storey rear extension, rear dormer and extended patio.

Unit 2, Blenheim Park Road, Hucknall – application to determine if prior approval is required for proposed installation of solar panels.