Residents of Ashfield ‘thankful’ to have full time crewing back at local fire station

Ashfield residents are ‘very thankful’ their local fire station has been returned to 24-hour crewing, a fire authority meeting was told.

In 2018, Nottinghamshire Fire Authority removed full-time crewing at Ashfield Fire Station in favour of on-call only cover at night, in a move criticised by local politicians and residents.

But in July this year the decision was reversed and the station returned to full-time cover on November 29 .

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were moved from other stations to facilitate the plans, which affected around 30 members of staff.

Ashfield Fire Station returned to full-time crewing last month. Photo: Submitted

NFRS said at the time the move would reduce call out attendance times from the station by 48 seconds on average.

The change was discussed at the Fire Authority meeting on December 15.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny, said at the meeting: “I’m incredibly thankful and the residents of Ashfield are very thankful.”

Damien West, assistant chief fire officer, said: “We have been working to reinstate 24-hour wholetime crewing at Ashfield.

“The project has taken a lot of hard work with the workforce, trade unions and stakeholders.

“This implemented changes across the whole organisation to return the two extra watches at Ashfield.

“That meant an impact on over 30 people within the operational workforce.

“We managed to facilitate those changes without any grievances being raised.”

Coun Michael Payne (Lab) chair of the authority, said: “Thanks to the staff who were personally affected by the move for serving the community in Ashfield.

“I’m aware it has not been without concerns.

“Thank you to the chief fire officer who was tasked with resolving a significant issue.

“We wish the team well who are working there.”

Coun Zadrozny added: “I appreciate how difficult it has been with the financial situation and the staffing perspective.

“Reinstating Ashfield 24/7 was essential, it was the right thing to do.

“It’s a very important station and having it back full time is incredibly important

CounTom Hollis (Ash Ind) added: “I hope the authority reflects on the choices because there’s no getting around the fact that we’ve had three fatalities in house fires in the last 18 months.