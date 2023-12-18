County councillors from Ashfield are determined to keep the district on the move this Christmas and throughout the winter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With temperatures set to plummet, a team of Ashfield Independent councillors have been busy filling the more than150 blue grit bins across district.

The blue bins are solely the responsiblity of the Ashfield Independents, while Nottinghamshire Council is responsible for the yellow bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Couns Tom Hollis and Jason Zadrozny (both Ash Ind) are co-ordinating the team and will refill any blue bins and arrange for the county council to fill the yellow ones.

Couns Jason Zadrozny (left) and David Martin with one of the blue grit boxes filled ready for winter. Photo: Submitted

The team has picked up tonnes of grit from Kimberley ready for the busy season.

Coun Hollis said, “Over the last few years, Ashfield Independent councillors have been using their councty council divisional fund to purchase blue grit bins, which are located across Ashfield.

“We have been busy filling these, ready for Christmas and winter so please get in touch if you would like your bins filled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can get in touch if their grit bins are getting low, either by calling 01623 457506 or emailing [email protected]

Coun Zadrozny added: “We’re determined to keep Ashfield moving over Christmas and over the winter.

"About 10 years ago, we asked for a number of new grit bins in places like Kirkby, Selston, Stanton Hill and Sutton but were told the county council didn’t have the money or resources for new yellow bins.

"We found a solution and used our money to buy blue bins in more than 150 locations.