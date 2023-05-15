Nottinghamshire Council has launched a bus service review after campaigning by opposition Independent Alliance councillors.

They say that, apart from the state of broken roads and pavements, poor bus services is one of the biggest issues residents contact them about.

However, residents need to be quick as they have just two weeks to register their views.

Ashfield residents are being encouraged to contact their local county councillor to take part in the bus review

Coun Rachel Madden, who has just been elected to represent Kirkby South at County Hall is encouraging anyone with a point to make about their local bus service to get in touch with their respective county councillor to make sure their voice is heard.

Coun Madden, a bus user herself and a long-term campaigner for better bus services, said: “Whole communities have been abandoned and ones that do have a bus service are being let down.

"I’ve lost count of the times that buses have simply not turned up.

“This review is not just about abandoned communities but about the poor service we currently receive

“This is an opportunity to have your say and suggest how bus services can be improved in your communities.”

Coun Dave Shaw, who represents Hucknall West on both Ashfield and Nottinghamshire Councils has already contributed to the consultation.

He has asked for the immediate restoration of the full-time Hucknall Connect bus service.

Last month, residents of the Hucknall estates were left furious after Trentbarton announced the axing of Sunday and evening buses – a move which many residents said would leave them cut off and isolated or facing a long walk just get home from the town centre or the station and tram stop.

Coun Shaw said: “I continue to be inundated with calls and emails from residents angry about losing the Hucknall Connect at night and on Sundays.

“This impacts key workers and young and elderly residents in particular.

“The restoration of full-time service has been the first suggestion made.

“We promised to do everything possible to bring back our full-time service and we are doing exactly that.”