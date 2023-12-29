Real-time bus displays to be installed in Selston, Jacksdale and Underwood
Nottinghamshire Council transport bosses say signs will be installed at 20 locations, including on Annesley Lane, Wood Nook Close, Lea Lane and the recreation ground in Selston, Main Road in Jacksdale and the Miner’s Institute in Underwood.
Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), who represents Selston at County Hall, said: “We’ve campaigned for these real-time bus displays for years and I am delighted that our campaign has been successful.
"Residents complained that other areas have these digital, real-time displays.
“I know that residents access bus updates using their phones but many can’t.
Coun Julie Gregory (Ash Ind), who represents Jacksdale and Westwood on Ashfield Council, added: “Coun Martin and I have been campaigning together for better buses across our villages.
"This will make life easier for our residents.
"We will continue working for improvements to our bus services in Jacksdale, Westwood and across Selston.”