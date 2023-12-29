Real-time bus displays to be installed in Selston, Jacksdale and Underwood

Real-time digital bus displays will be installed in bus stops across the Selston Parish by the end of March.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Council transport bosses say signs will be installed at 20 locations, including on Annesley Lane, Wood Nook Close, Lea Lane and the recreation ground in Selston, Main Road in Jacksdale and the Miner’s Institute in Underwood.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), who represents Selston at County Hall, said: “We’ve campaigned for these real-time bus displays for years and I am delighted that our campaign has been successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Residents complained that other areas have these digital, real-time displays.

Couns David Martin and Julie Gregory are delighted that real-time display will be coming to bus stops in Selston, Jacksdale and Underwood

“I know that residents access bus updates using their phones but many can’t.

Coun Julie Gregory (Ash Ind), who represents Jacksdale and Westwood on Ashfield Council, added: “Coun Martin and I have been campaigning together for better buses across our villages.

"This will make life easier for our residents.