Two police officers made the most of working on Christmas Day by helping to serve dinner at a community centre.

Officers from the Sutton neighbourhood team, volunteered to help out at the All Saints Community Centre in Huthwaite as meals were prepared for those in the community who are homeless, alone, or experiencing financial hardship.

All Saints Community Centre is situated on the corner of Common Road and Blackwell Road, and the community centre offers a very broad range of facilities and support throughout the year, serving as a meeting place for residents and opening its doors to offer a “warm” space to those seeking shelter.

PCs Ryan Frew-McGill and Scott Lane chipped in to help the centre’s dedicated team of volunteers prepare and serve food, before joining in with a range of festive activities with all in attendance.

PC Frew-McGill said “We had a great day at the centre and were really taken aback by the care and dedication shown by the volunteers, who were each giving up their Christmas day to help others.

“The atmosphere was incredible and we were really thankful to be a part of it.

“It was also a really good way for us to reach out to all parts of the community and build stronger connections with people we may otherwise not come into contact with.

“Ultimately that is what neighbourhood policing is all about so it was definitely time well-spent.