Apartments for people with special needs are planned for Mansfield pub car park

An under-used car park at a Mansfield pub could soon be housing six apartments for people with special needs and in need of care.

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application to construct a three-storey building containing the flats, and a staff office, next to The Local Inn on Armstrong Road in the Ladybrook area of town.

The application has been submitted by the Nottingham-based quantity surveyor, Irwin Project Management, which has issued a planning statement through its agent, Paul Gaughan Building Consultants, of Ilkeston.

The statement says: “The building would form residential accommodation for local people with special adaptive needs under a supervised environment.” It is expected that two members of staff would be employed.

The statement stresses that the car park is “rarely used by patrons of the pub” and the new, “well-designed” apartments “would contribute positively to the visual appearance of the site” and “would not be detrimental to the street scene”.

The site was within walking distance of several shops and amenities, while a regular bus service into Mansfield town centre passed nearby.

Irwin and Paul Gaughan have also collaborated on a separate planning application for a trio of three-bedroom homes on the same car park site.

A planning statement says the car park is “a sustainable ‘brownfield’ (used) site suitable for development”.

It adds: “It is within a suburb of Mansfield that is predominantly a residential area and would assist in meeting local housing needs.

"If successful, the application would not impact on The Local Inn, and additional parking for the pub would be created elsewhere.”

Housing sits to the north, east and south of the pub, and although Armstrong Green and a number of football fields are to the west, the recreation land is earmarked for the building of 102 new homes.

It is unclear exactly who owns the car park, which spans 545 square metres, nor if both schemes would actually go ahead should they each gain planning permission.

