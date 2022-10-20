Prime Minister Liz Truss announces resignation after 24 hours of chaos in Westminster
Liz Truss has resigned as the UK’s prime minister.
In a statement given outside Downing Street, Ms Truss announced she will step down once a new leader is appointed.
It comes after 24 hours of turmoil inside Westminster, with calls for the prime minister to resign and rumours of a general election – and that’s just from Tory MPs.
Speaking outside Downing Street this lunchtime, she said: ‘Given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected.
‘I have spoken to His Majesty the King to resign as leader of the Conservative Party.’
Ms Truss’s premiership has faced U-turns over the mini-budget and departure of key players, including former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has demanded a general election "now" after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Prime Minister.