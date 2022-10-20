Opposition councillors demand Tom Hollis's resignation following court sentence

He was subsequently sacked as Ashfield Council deputy leader, but the Ashfield Independent has kept post as cabinet member for housing and said he would not be resigning.

But now, following the imposing of the sentence, Coun Chris Baron, a Conservative, has submitted a motion for the full council meeting on December 1, calling for Hollis, member for Huthwaite and Brierley, to removed as a member of authority.

Coun Tom Hollis.

The motion is seconded by Labour’s Coun Lauren Mitchell.

The motion reads: “This council notes the recent prosecution of an Ashfield councillor which resulted of him being found guilty of harassment at Nottingham Crown Court.

“The district judge noted that this councillor’s behaviour was ‘deplorable’ and ‘oppressive’ and said he ‘sought to utilise his public office in an inappropriate way’.

“He also added ‘the whole scenario’ as a fiction, which wasted the time of two police officers during a national emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Chris Baron has submitted a motion to Ashfield Council calling for Tom Hollis to resign

“The false allegations against his neighbours were deliberate lies, as he attempted to have them arrested.

“The councillor also wrote on Ashfield Council-headed note paper to his neighbours, as though it was an official document.

“A video circulated online where the same councillor was approached by police officers at a house, which resulted in him calling them ‘corrupt b*******’ was disgraceful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Previously, several years ago, there was another incident when the same councillor was found guilty of assault whilst leafletting around the Kirkby area.

“Clearly this councillor did not learn his lesson.

“All these incidents are contrary to the council’s Code of Conduct for elected members.

“This council believes the councillor in question’s behaviour was completely unacceptable. The residents from the whole of Ashfield expect their elected members to act in a professional manner and set an example as an elected member, which includes the misuse of the public purse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This council expects any responsibility allowances paid to the councillor be withdrawn and that he should resign from Ashfield Council immediately.”

Coun Baron said: “Any other political group would have expelled their political member for these offences.

"To rub salt into the wound, Hollis has remained in the Ashfield cabinet on an allowance of £20,000 per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“How can anyone believe what he says? Equally, how can any officer of the authority or elected member have any belief or confidence with his decisions?

“To deliberately lie to the police, in his attempt to have his neighbour arrested is unforgivable.

“Should his neighbour had been convicted of threatening with a knife, he would have most certainly received a prison sentence.

“As an alleged ‘community champion’, I have not read of any apology to his electorate or the neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No wonder, with cases like these, communities criticise and have little faith with their elected representatives.

"He should resign, because it is obvious the Ashfield Independents will not sack him and the law relating to ‘standards in public life’ needs to be reviewed with more enforceable conclusions.”

Coun Ben Bradley, Conservative leader of Nottinghamshire Council, where Hollis represents Sutton West, also said he was ‘deeply disappointed’ Hollis would be staying on in office.

He said: “His behaviour has been disgraceful, he is not fit for public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He cannot be removed, but he could – and should – resign.

"I’m calling on Hollis to do the right thing and step down.

Speaking after the court sentence was announced, an Ashfield Independents spokesman said: “The court has made a judgement and Tom has accepted this and will now serve his sentence giving back to the community.

“The incidents were more than two years ago in a time of high pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad