Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Mansfield to answer your questions

Boris Johnson has returned to Mansfield to answer questions that matter to you, after your Chad put pressure on him to come back following last week's "poorly managed visit".

The Prime Minister was out campaigning with incumbent Conservative MP and election candidate Ben Bradley, where he knocked on doors in Millersdale Avenue and spoke to residents about their election concerns.

It follows what your Chad described as a "poorly managed" visit to King's Mill Hospital on November 8, in which we only got chance to ask one question to the Prime Minister - despite national media getting autonomy over the trip to our hospital.

But when your Chad called on Mr Johnson to return to address the "unanswered questions" that matter to you, he responded.

And true to his word, he spoke with reporter Andrew Topping about important local issues, including the high usage of food banks in our area, NHS waiting times, the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme and the Mansfield quarry collapse.

But the Prime Minister was also unable to address why a statement sent out by his team last week referred to Mansfield as being in "Derbyshire", instead giving our reporter a confused expression when we asked him, "just making sure, do you know what county you are in?"

On the visit, Mr Johnson addressed figures released by a Mansfield food bank in September which revealed that it had supported about 4,200 people between January and September this year.

When asked if it is a worrying indictment on the Conservatives, he said: "Since this government has been in office, we've created far more jobs than when Labour was in office.

"We've now got unemployment down to its lowest levels since 1974, plus we are increasing the living wage to its biggest ever amount, and the gap between rich and poor is actually reducing.

"But of course we need to do more, but that's why we need a strong economy to ensure we can support these people who use food banks."

We also asked him questions on NHS waiting times and the current winter pressures, in which he put forward his election pledges of more money for nurses, staff and hospital infrastructure.

But when asked if he, as an Eton graduate, is relatable to voters in Mansfield, Mr Johnson said: "I think people in Mansfield don't care where you come from, they care about what you've got to offer the country and for the people of Mansfield."

Mr Bradley will be standing for re-election in Mansfield against Sonya Ward, of Labour, Sarah Brown, of the Liberal Democrats, and Stephen Harvey and Sid Pepper, both independent.

