Boris Johnson pledges to return to Mansfield and Ashfield to address 'unanswered questions'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to return to our area and address 'unanswered questions' left by a previous visit.

Your Chad ran an article on Friday (November 8) calling on the Prime Minister to come back to Mansfield and Ashfield and address local issues, after we were given just one question to put to Mr Johnson at a recent visit.

Boris Johnson at King's Mill Hospital.

Our piece hit out at the Conservatives for putting local media outlets "at the back of the queue" in the election trail, with the national press pack given almost exclusive access to Mr Johnson despite the Prime Minister visiting our area.

We were told to arrive at King's Mill Hospital at 8.15am for a visit from the Conservative leader, only to be told our photographer could not attend the ward visits and take pictures in our own hospital.

Your Chad was also given just four minutes and 42 seconds of question time with Mr Johnson, shared with two other media outfits, and permitted just one question on local issues. in a mocked-up hospital ward.

READ MORE: Poorly managed visit from Boris Johnson in Sutton leaves voters with unanswered questions​

But the national press and broadcasters followed Mr Johnson around the Sutton site, and even got about half-an-hour in a room with the Prime Minister to ask him a host of questions.

Boris Johnson at King's Mill Hospital.

Concluding our article, which outlined other questions we wanted to ask the Prime Minister, we said: "We invite Mr Johnson to return to our area later in his campaign, and sit down to answer these questions with your Chad."

And now the Prime Minister has answered our call, and said he "can't wait to get back" to the area and answer questions relating to Mansfield and Ashfield.

Boris Johnson, exclusively speaking to your Chad, said: “Local papers are so important for our communities, and The Chad is clearly incredibly valued locally.

"I can’t wait to get back up to Derbyshire [sic] and speak to them at greater length about my plan to deliver Brexit and unite the country to deliver the first rate public services we all rely on."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also weighed into the debate and the "importance" of local newspapers during the election trail.

He said: "On my frequent visits to North Notts, I’ve always been happy to sit down for an interview with The Chad.

"Every politician should speak to local papers when they can. It’s not only about being held to account but you also learn a lot about the issues facing people.

"So I look forward to chatting to The Chad when I come to campaign for our excellent candidates in Ashfield and Mansfield, Natalie Fleet and Sonya Ward."