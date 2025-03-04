Praised Kirkby care home could be converted into HMO -- latest Ashfield plans

Neighbours have been reassured after plans emerged to convert a small care home in Kirkby, highly praised by a national watchdog, into a 13-bedroom HMO.

Quinton House, on The Hill, was a four-bed, privately-owned residential home that looked after adults with learning disabilities or autism.

It was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission after an inspection early last year. But according to a planning application received by Ashfield District Council, it closed soon afterwards.

Now a plan has been hatched to turn the detached, two-storey building into an HMO (house in multiple occupation), complete with two-storey extensions at the side and back.

The former Quinton House care home at The Hill in Kirkby, which could soon be converted into a 13-bed HMO. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The application has been submitted by Jack Townsend, the 27-year-old boss of J.T. Estates Property Ltd, based in Mansfield Woodhouse.

A planning statement, prepared by his agent, planning, building and design company Ellis Riley and Son Ltd, of Warsop, reveals the HMO would be managed by Mansfield-based letting agents, Estate Trader.

The statement says: “The conversion of buildings to HMOs historically attracts strong objections from nearby residents.

"But Estate Trader would like to assure them that all tenants would be assessed for suitability, and anti-social behaviour is not tolerated,

"Estate Trader has a portfolio of previous HMO-type conversion projects, which have been completed to the very highest standards.

"An anti-social behaviour management plan is always put in place.”

The building was constructed between 1900 and 1929 and was valued by property websites last month at about £330,000.

The plans say a detached garage and a small lean-to would be demolished to help make way for the extensions.

The extensions would be built using matching materials to the main house and would “ensure the original character of the building is maintained”.

The number of parking spaces at the site would increase from two to eight, and a 13-bay cycling store would be provided.

The 13 bedrooms would all include en suite facilities. A large, shared kitchen would be created on the ground floor and a smaller one on the first floor.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, April 22 for a decision or recommendation.

Meanwhile, other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include one for the former Mosley’s Florist shop on High Street in Stanton Hill.

The shop has been closed for some time, but the two-storey, two-bedroom property has been bought by Dean Stokes, who has now submitted a change-of-use scheme to turn it into residential only.

In his application, Dean says: “The property had been empty for several years, with no central heating.

"The ground-floor front used to serve as a florist’s, with a downstairs living area and kitchen, plus two bedrooms upstairs.

"I have changed the front room to a living room, and I would now like to change the property solely to a two-bed residential. Both my neighbours are solely residential.”

Other plans being considered by the council include these:

Heathfield, Silverhill Lane, Sutton – approval of reserved matters after outline approval for eight dwellings.

Spencer View, 182 Wild Hill, Teversal – outline application for construction of one self-build dwelling.

39 Barrows Hill Lane, Westwood – single-storey extension to link to existing garage to form habitable space, replacement of bay windows at front, and change from brick to render on whole dwelling.