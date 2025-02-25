A popular and successful day nursery in Huthwaite is embarking on a new era, complete with a name change and a possible extension.

Little Lambs, which has 85 children, aged six and under, on its books, has been taken over by Busy Bunnies Nurseries, based in Peterborough.

The nursery, which was rated ‘Good’ by the education watchdog Ofsted last October after its latest inspection, is continuing to operate as usual.

But according to Companies House, the previous owner, Little Lambs Day Nursery Ltd, was dissolved last August.

The Little Lambs Day Nursery in Huthwaite, which has changed its name and hopes to add an extension and new garden to its premises on Main Street. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The nursery has now changed its name to Busy Bunnies and is also the subject of a planning application to Ashfield District Council for new developments at its premises on Main Street.

The application has been submitted by Arshid Sher, director of real-estate company PCCG Ltd, also based in Peterborough, on behalf of Busy Bunnies.

It is for a single-storey extension to be constructed at the back of the existing building, and for a hard-standing area to be converted into an open-air garden, with a wall and fence, at the side.

The plans say the extension would mean an increase of 60 square metres to the internal floorspace, taking it up to 294 square metres.

The signs that reveal the Huthwaite nursery has changed its name to Busy Bunnies.

If the plans are approved, the nursery expects to employ five more full-time members of childcare staff, taking the total up to 16.

Ofsted’s inspection last year praised the nursery for its “close partnership with parents”, who spoke highly of staff and felt well supported.

Its report said: “Parents comment that staff care for their children very well, and they appreciate the range of activities the nursery offers.

“Children have fun as they take part in imaginative play and form good friendships with each other.”

The council’s planning officers are now considering the plans and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, April 16 for a decision or recommendation.

