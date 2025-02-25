New era at popular day nursery in Huthwaite -- all the latest Ashfield plans
Little Lambs, which has 85 children, aged six and under, on its books, has been taken over by Busy Bunnies Nurseries, based in Peterborough.
The nursery, which was rated ‘Good’ by the education watchdog Ofsted last October after its latest inspection, is continuing to operate as usual.
But according to Companies House, the previous owner, Little Lambs Day Nursery Ltd, was dissolved last August.
The nursery has now changed its name to Busy Bunnies and is also the subject of a planning application to Ashfield District Council for new developments at its premises on Main Street.
The application has been submitted by Arshid Sher, director of real-estate company PCCG Ltd, also based in Peterborough, on behalf of Busy Bunnies.
It is for a single-storey extension to be constructed at the back of the existing building, and for a hard-standing area to be converted into an open-air garden, with a wall and fence, at the side.
The plans say the extension would mean an increase of 60 square metres to the internal floorspace, taking it up to 294 square metres.
If the plans are approved, the nursery expects to employ five more full-time members of childcare staff, taking the total up to 16.
Ofsted’s inspection last year praised the nursery for its “close partnership with parents”, who spoke highly of staff and felt well supported.
Its report said: “Parents comment that staff care for their children very well, and they appreciate the range of activities the nursery offers.
“Children have fun as they take part in imaginative play and form good friendships with each other.”
The council’s planning officers are now considering the plans and have set a deadline date of Wednesday, April 16 for a decision or recommendation.
Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:
9 Mansfield Road, Selston – application for lawful development certificate for proposed single-storey extension at rear.
12 Gleneagles Drive, Kirkby – garage extension.
Recreation Ground, Hardwick Lane, Sutton – application to discharge conditions in relation to planning permission previously granted. These conditions cover acoustic mitigation, bus stop relocation, landscaping and bird, bat and bee boxes or bricks.
21 Saville Road, Sutton – single-storey extension at rear.
53 Stanton Crescent, Sutton – notification of proposed larger single-storey extenson at rear.
117 Cordy Lane, Brinsley – application for lawful development certificate for proposed gable to hip-roof conversion and rear dormer loft conversion.
Croft Cottage, Bleak Hall, Beauvale Road, Kirkby – demolition of extension at side, and construction of two-storey extension at side and single-storey extension at rear. Also, lifting of ridge height to existing cottage, alterations to front door and windows, new boundary wall, gates and landscaping.
15 Sheldon Close, Sutton – application for lawful development certificate for existing single-storey extension at rear.
Land at Rolls-Royce, Watnall Road, Hucknall – application to discharge part of condition covering contamination in relation to planning permission previously granted.
Land at Harrier Park, Dorey Way, Hucknall – application to discharge part of condition covering contamination in relation to planning permission previously granted.
39 Barrows Hill Lane, Westwood – single-storey link extension and render of dwelling.