Popular micropub hopes council can toast extension -- all the latest Ashfield plans

An extension to a popular micropub and gin bar is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ginger Giraffe has been a big success since opening within a warehouse at the former Midland General bus garage on Alfreton Road in the village of Underwood.

Now it has applied to convert part of the warehouse into an additional room to create a function space behind the venue’s kitchen, which was granted planning permission in 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawings have been submitted by the applicant’s agent, Sam Cobham, of Heanor-based company, SJC Architecture.

The popular Ginger Giraffe micropub and gin bar in Underwood, which has submitted a planning application for an extension.

They reveal that the conversion would increase the internal floorspace of the boozer from 165.2 square metres to 229.4 square metres.

The Ginger Giraffe, which employs one full-time member of staff and one part-time, promotes itself as “a friendly and welcoming micropub with a range of different beers, cocktails and spirits”.

It provides outdoor seating and free entertainment, via live acts, most weekends. It also shows live sport, such as England and Nottingham Forest football matches and Six Nations rugby games, on big-screen TVs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the extension scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation within the coming weeks.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

33 Alfreton Road, Underwood – application to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed single-storey extension at rear.

89 Sutton Road, Kirkby – two-storey extension at side, single-storey extension at rear, re-roof and render.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acorn Ridge, Stonehills Farm, Derby Road, Mansfield – application to vary conditions, allowing no more than six pet cremations per day, relating to planning permission previously granted for a pet cremation service in a wooden building and existing garage.

131 Papplewick Lane, Hucknall -- removal of dormer window and construction of ground-floor extension with access to habitable roof space.

45 Abbey Road, Kirkby – application to determine if prior approval is required for proposed single-storey extension at rear.

22 Cowpes Close, Sutton – application to determine if prior approval is required for proposed single-storey extension at rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land next to 109 Main Road, Jacksdale – application for approval of archaeological evaluation trenching report relating to planning permission previously granted.

Co-operative Food Ltd, Nottingham Road, Selston – application to determine if prior approval is required for proposed solar panels.

73 Alexandra Street, Kirkby – single-storey extension at rear.

34 George Street, Hucknall – retrospective application for outbuilding at rear.

58A Watnall Road, Hucknall – self-build bungalow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Byron Fields, Annesley – application for work to trees within conservation area.

Broomhill Junior School, Broomhill Road, Hucknall – application for approval of surface water drainage scheme relating to planning permission previously granted.

Lynfield, Cauldwell Road, Mansfield – changes to front roof structure, including the creation of a new ridge line, and front porch, plus changes to the external materials at the front and side.

16 Church View Gardens, Annesley Woodhouse – two-storey and single-storey extensions at rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anston, 199 Wild Hill, Teversal – single-storey extension at rear and single-storey, detached garden room.

Interested residents are invited to post their comments about any of the above planning applications on the council’s website here.