PM joins Mansfield and Sherwood MPs at Nottingham Forest for launch of new sporting initiative

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer joined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a special event at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground this week.
By John Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 08:57 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 09:12 GMT
Mr Sunak and Mr Spencer were also joined by Rushcliffe MP Ruth Edwards (Con) and Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), Mansfield MP, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Conservative candidate for the upcoming East Midlands mayoral elections.

They, and others, were all at the City Ground for the launch of a new initiative to increase access to sport for everyone across Nottinghamshire

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis outlined his vision for the club to invest in sports facilities across Nottinghamshire and get more young people active.

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Rushcliffe MP Ruth Edwards and Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley at the City Ground. Photo: Mark Spencer FacebookSherwood MP Mark Spencer, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Rushcliffe MP Ruth Edwards and Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley at the City Ground. Photo: Mark Spencer Facebook
Posting on his Facebook page, Mr Spencer said: “The club will be working with sports clubs across Nottinghamshire (not just football) to help put Nottinghamshire on the map as a sporting capital.

"We have some great clubs locally and fantastic amateur teams who can benefit from this funding and support.

“As a lifelong Forest fan, I have given Forest my commitment to working with them as I know the huge impact this could have across our community.”

