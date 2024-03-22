Praise for “hugely respected” Mansfield-born Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire as he stands down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir John Peace was praised for his dedication to the ceremonial position as the monarch's personal representative in the county.

His business experience and leadership have also contributed to bringing a pioneering nuclear fusion energy project to the county.

The Mansfield-born businessman, a former chairman of Burberry, was appointed to the role in 2012.

Sir John Peace.

He was knighted in 2011 for services to business and the voluntary sector and appointed Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in the 2023 Birthday Honours for services as Lord-Lieutenant.

Nottinghamshire Councillors from all parties praised his dedication at a full council meeting on Thursday, March 21.

Leader Councillor Ben Bradley (Con) paid tribute, saying he commanded a “huge amount of respect” and brought “immense experience to role”.

"He was the go-to guy for keeping everyone on board in a meeting because of wide respect for him.”

Councillor Keith Girling (Con) said his role in bringing the STEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) nuclear fusion prototype to Nottinghamshire shouldn't be underestimated.

“Your presence and gravitas demonstrated to UK Atomic Energy Authority how we worked as partners – you were the anchor that gave them the confidence,” he said.

Sir John was called on to perform ceremonial roles following the late Queen Elizabeth's death and King Charles III's coronation.

Councillor Michael Payne (Lab) said: "The Queen couldn't have a finer representative when she passed away – you did a sterling job."

Sir John said he was "humbled" by the praise and described being inspired by the Queen's own public service.

"I am immensely proud to have worked with so many people in service of the public. As the late Queen always said, it's not about me – it's about you.

"Nottinghamshire is on the cusp of major changes.

“We have to be bold and wise, and we have to be inclusive. If we can't create prosperity for everyone, we will have failed.

“The best is yet to come."

The Lord-Lieutenant role dates back to the 1500s, with Sir John being the 29th person to hold the title.