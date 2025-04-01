Playing fields at fire-ravaged school in Mansfield targeted for 52 new homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The playing fields at a former Mansfield area school, ravaged by fire several years ago, could soon be used as the site for 52 new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield District Council has received a planning application, requesting outline permission for a housing development on the Stuart Avenue site in Forest Town which spans 7.3 acres (almost three hectares).

The site hosted the playing fields and tennis courts for Sherwood Hall School but was surplus to requirements when the school was renamed Samworth Church Academy in 2008 and, soon afterwards, moved to new premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Days before the new school was officially opened by Princess Anne in 2011, older buildings which made up Sherwood Hall were set alight by arsonists, triggering a huge fire.

Fire rips through old and empty buildings at the former Sherwood Hall School in 2011. Now 52 new homes could be built on the the school's disused playing fields.

Since then, the playing fields have not been deployed because both Samworth and the nearby Abbey Primary School have their own, dedicated sports pitches, games areas, courts and running tracks.

The planning application notes that the land is currently used by dog-walkers but part of it has also attracted anti-social behaviour, including fly-tipping.

The idea is to give it a new lease of life, with 52 “much-needed” homes, possibly of various sizes, six of which would be affordable, plus 108 parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land is owned by Nottinghamshire County Council, and the application has been submitted by the Nottingham-based property and architecture company, Arc Partnership.

Arc is a joint venture between the county council and the Scape Group, formed to support the council in creating a land and property portfolio.

A planning statement by Arc’s agents, Aspbury Planning, also of Nottingham, promises an “attractive development”, complete with “high-quality design and landscaping”.

It would include an access road from Pump Hollow Lane, internal roads too and routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement says the site is within “reasonable walking distance” of shops, schools, medical facilities and sports and leisure facilities.

It notes that Sport England is likely to oppose the scheme because of the loss of playing fields. But Aspbury points out that the land hasn’t been used for this purpose for 14 years and points to letters from both the Samworth and Abbey schools underlining that they now have “much better provision” for sport.

The council’s planning officers are considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by Wednesday, June 25.