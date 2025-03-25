Old morgue in Mansfield could soon be converted into a longevity clinic!

By Richard Silverwood
Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A building in Mansfield that was once a morgue could soon be converted into an aesthetics, beauty and longevity clinic.

Sycamore House, on Sycamore Grove, off Southwell Road West, has been empty and unused for several years since its last incarnation as a storage unit.

But now Mansfield District Council has received a planning application to turn it into a private clinic, led by an experienced doctor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It would offer a wide range of skin-health procedures, such as anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, skin boosters, and mole and skin-tag removals, and treatments covering fields such as aesthetics, longevity, wellness, health checks and preventative care.

A generic photo of the kind of treatment that could be on offer at the aesthetics and longevity clinic in Mansfield if it gets the go-ahead. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)placeholder image
A generic photo of the kind of treatment that could be on offer at the aesthetics and longevity clinic in Mansfield if it gets the go-ahead. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

A planning statement says: “The building at Sycamore House is currently vacant. It was previously registered as a storage unit, although it was historically used as a morgue. It requires minimal adaptation to suit the proposed clinical use.

"It would be the only doctor-led aesthetics clinic in the immediate area, providing a unique and professional service that is currently lacking.”

The statement says the business would “operate under a limited company, which would lease the premises”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business is not named, but the statement adds that it already “has a strong existing reputation, having won the aesthetics clinic of the year award for the Midlands for the past two consecutive years”.

The applicant is listed as Melanie Butterworth, of NU Private Clinic, while her agent is listed as Lee Harper, of Stockport, who has compiled the planning statement.

The statement goes on: “The clinic would serve local residents and professionals, predominantly in the 35-to-65 age range, many of whom are long-term clients.

"It would expect an average of up to 15 clients per day, and all appointments and treatments would be by prior appointment only, ensuring controlled footfall and a calm, private experience for clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Lakeside retirement homes part of plan to revive Hermitage Mill site in Mansfiel...

“The proposed use would have minimal impact in the surrounding area, with no noise disruption anticipated.

"The location is appropriate because it is a discreet, private setting, with ample parking space, and adjacent to a private hospital.”

The clinic would be registered with the Care Quality Commission and employ four full-time staff.

The council’s officers are now considering the scheme but its environmental health team has raised no objections, providing the clinic’s opening hours are restricted to between 10 am and 5 pm, Mondays to Saturdays.

Related topics:Mansfield District CouncilMansfieldStockport
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice