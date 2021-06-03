Plans submitted to demolish Warsop bungalow and replace it with three new properties

The application, submitted to Mansfield District Council this week, would see the development go ahead at the address on Sherwood Street – if it gets the green light.

Developers want to pull down the existing bungalow, which stands on just over a third of an acre of land, and replace it with one detached and two semi-detached bungalows – all with enclosed rear gardens and summer houses.

Mansfield District Council will consider the planning application at a later date.

A planning statement issued on behalf of the developer, states: “The application site is an existing dwelling with a large garden to the side and rear.

“The site is located within a residential area and would be set back from Sherwood Street.

“It is outside of the Market Warsop Conservation Area which covers the northern part of Sherwood Street. The general surrounding area is made up of established residential properties, generally detached and semi-detached of mixed layout and appearance.

“The site is half a mile from Warsop town centre and is well placed for ease of access by walking or public transport to all facilities and amenities located in Warsop. It is a sloping site beginning level with the highway and increasing in height towards the rear boundary. The proposed new dwellings would be set in line with the existing dwelling.

“New access points will be formed for the dwellings whilst the existing access, wall & dropped kerb will be made good.”

