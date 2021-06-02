Green light to convert former Mansfield Co-op store into residential accommodation

The former Carter Lane Store closed in 2017 when a replacement shop was built on Southwell Road East in the grounds of the Reindeer pub.

But the old store has stood empty for the past four years, with its owners unable to find another taker for retail use.

However, a report to Mansfield District Council states the building was finally sold at auction.

The former Co-op store on Carter Lane in Mansfield.

The new owner has now been given the go-ahead to convert the Victorian building into five separate flats by extending the upper level and making exterior alterations.

A report states the applicant had initially applied to turn the building into six flats, which was rejected by planning bosses because the then-proposed first floor extension appeared ‘bulky’ and had a ‘visual impact’ on the surrounding neighbourhood.

The report states: “The building currently stands empty and boarded up with vacant possession. Since the move of the Co-operative now occupying their new premise, there was no interest in the purchase of the building for at least three years.

“The property was only recently purchased at auction and with the most viable option with limited alteration would be for the conversion of the building to residential use.”

The development was given approval with the conditions that work commence on the conversion within the next three years; construction work must take place between 8am-6pm Monday to Friday, 8am-1pm on Saturdays, with no work carried out on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Materials used in the conversion should match the character of the existing building.