Plans have been submitted to Mansfield Council to convert a Mansfield property into a new supported living home.

The plans are to convert a property on Stella Street into a four-bed supported living facility for up to four people aged 16-24, with one support worker also on site 24 hours a day.

The plans also include proposals to build an orangery.

The proposals can be viewed at bit.ly/4c7AwcU

The new supported living home is being proposed for a property on Stella Street. Photo: Google

The home would be run by Footsteps to Futures Ltd, a residential care provider for children aged seven to 17 which already currently operates four children’s home’s in Nottinghamshire, including one in Mansfield.

In a planning statement, they said: “This service will not provide any care to the residents – however, there will be an element of support provided by ourselves to ensure they the residents are able to effectively live independently.

"We are proposing to use the property on Stella Street as a supported living service for care leavers aged 16-24.

"The property will have a maximum of four residents who will all be on licence agreements.

"The expectation is that the residents will be able to live independently with support from a member of staff at the property.

"The service will have a total of six members of staff which comprises of one manager and five support workers.

"There will only be one support worker on shift any given time other than when they are handing over.

"Each support worker will do a 12-hour shift with someone present at the property 24 hours a day.

“The manager will be present Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

"Unlike a care home, the residents will effectively be under a license agreement and their behaviour will be the key driver behind whether they remain at the property or not.

"Essentially, a licence agreement allows us to evict residents based on their engagement and behaviour.

“All residents will be under strict house rules that they will have to meet should they want to remain there.

"The service will be regulated by Ofsted – therefore the property will have to be kept to a high standard and the quality of the support provided will have to be high.