The plans, for land bordering Pinxton Lane and the A38 Alfreton Road, would see the demolition of the existing Grange Farm and Cuttings Farm and associated buildings and the erection of up to 80,250 sq metres of employment use buildings, for general industrial, storage and distribution usages, with ancillary offices, together with the provision of supporting infrastructure including access, drainage works, landscaping and related engineering works.

The scheme also makes provision for more than 600 vehicles and includes mobility-impaired accessible parking bays and electric vehicle charging bays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to accompany the application, applicant Brackley Property Developments said: “The applicant has been approached by an existing occupier in the vicinity of the application site, which is looking to occupy a large, single building within close proximity to Junction 28 of the M1 in order to retain its existing workforce, but has been unable to acquire suitable premises.

The proposed site is land bordering Pinxton Lane and the A38. Photo: Google

“As such, the proposed development will enable this occupier to remain within the area and continue to provide a range of employment opportunities to the local workforce, as well as ensure existing jobs at the occupier’s current site are retained and protected for the long-term.

“More broadly, the proposed development would make a considerable and material contribution towards meeting the employment land needs of the district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement went on to say: “It has been identified there are significant and material socio-economic benefits that would be delivered through the proposed development.

Artists impression of how the the proposed new site will be laid out

"There are no technical constraints which could preclude the proposed development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, the extent of potential perceived harm that may be caused by the proposed development is not considered to be sufficient to outweigh the significant and material socio-economic benefits, which include significant contribution towards employment land needs, the delivery of jobs, and the considerable gross value added brought by the proposal."

However, the proposal has already received an objection from one resident whose home overlooks the proposed site.

They say the noise of the construction would be ‘unbearable’. adding that the development would bring increased traffic and loss of privacy.