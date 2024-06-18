Plans revealed to turn old Kirkby taxi office into toys and models shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to Ashfield Council to give an old Kirkby taxi office a new lease of life as a toy shop.

The building on Station Street has been closed since it stopped being a taxi office.

But now, Kirkby woman Tracey Cooper wants to turn it into a business selling toys and model railway items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her statement on her planning application, she said: “The premises have been trading as a mini-cab office and prior to that a jewellery shop and I wish to change the use the class E to be able to use the premises as a retail model shop selling model railway items, kits, diecast models, modelling supplies, toys and radio-control products.”

Plans have been submitted to turn the old taxi office on Station Street in Kirkby into a model trains and toy shop. Photo: Google

Other planning applications received by the council include:

301 Watnall Road, Hucknall – front, side and rear extensions to existing dwelling, including an increase in roof height with new dormered roof, new boundary wall and entrance gates.

12 Carnarvon Road, Huthwaite – detached annexe.

64 The Old Post Office, Alfreton Road, Selston – external changes, including stairs and installation of two extractors to the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Dobsons Mews, Sutton – install wrought iron fence and personal gate at listed building.

3 Dobsons Mews, Sutton – application for works to a listed building, including internal layout changes and external doors and window changes.

15 Farndon Road, Sutton – loft conversion with dormer window to rear.

193 Stoneyford Road, Sutton – ammendments to front door, windows and rear patio doors.