Plans revealed to turn old Kirkby taxi office into toys and models shop
The building on Station Street has been closed since it stopped being a taxi office.
But now, Kirkby woman Tracey Cooper wants to turn it into a business selling toys and model railway items.
In her statement on her planning application, she said: “The premises have been trading as a mini-cab office and prior to that a jewellery shop and I wish to change the use the class E to be able to use the premises as a retail model shop selling model railway items, kits, diecast models, modelling supplies, toys and radio-control products.”
Other planning applications received by the council include:
301 Watnall Road, Hucknall – front, side and rear extensions to existing dwelling, including an increase in roof height with new dormered roof, new boundary wall and entrance gates.
12 Carnarvon Road, Huthwaite – detached annexe.
64 The Old Post Office, Alfreton Road, Selston – external changes, including stairs and installation of two extractors to the rear.
1 Dobsons Mews, Sutton – install wrought iron fence and personal gate at listed building.
3 Dobsons Mews, Sutton – application for works to a listed building, including internal layout changes and external doors and window changes.
15 Farndon Road, Sutton – loft conversion with dormer window to rear.
193 Stoneyford Road, Sutton – ammendments to front door, windows and rear patio doors.
10 Laverick Road, Jacksdale – Application to determine whether prior approval is required for proposed larger home extension.
