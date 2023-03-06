The proposed development would be on land south of Crossley Avenue, on the site of a now-demolished old factory.

The planned scheme includes a range of two and four-bedroom homes in a variety of sizes across the site, together with associated parking provision.

The plans will also include provision for affordable housing.

The houses are proposed to be built on the site of this now-demolished factory. Photo: Google

A new access point would be formed located at the midpoint of Crossley Avenue, which would be the only access to the development site.

In a planning statement, Heatons, on behalf of applicant Munkbridge Homes, said: “Previous applications of similar nature have been granted planning permission, the most recent of which was in July 2020.

“An extant outline planning permission on the site provides an in-principle acceptance for the residential redevelopment of the site.”